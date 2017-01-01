Bodegas bring the relevant
slice of a store, right to where you live and work.
We place small, automated stores in offices, apartments, college
campuses, and more.See current
locations
Use the Bodega app to link
your card and access the items inside. It’s as easy as
opening your own pantry.
Take what you need and walk
away. Bodegas learn what sells at each location and restock
accordingly.
Follow our progress as we make great things happen at Bodega.
Bodegas use computer vision systems and machine learning to recognize the items you take.
Bodegas are perfect for apartments, offices, college campuses, and gyms. Request one now to be considered for the next batch currently in production.