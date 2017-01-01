Thanks, we'll get back to you soon!
Everyday Essentials, Instantly.

The relevant slice of a store

Bodegas bring the relevant slice of a store, right to where you live and work.

A hundred feet away

We place small, automated stores in offices, apartments, college campuses, and more.
App-based access

Use the Bodega app to link your card and access the items inside. It’s as easy as opening your own pantry.

Just walk away

Take what you need and walk away. Bodegas learn what sells at each location and restock accordingly.
 

Follow our progress as we make great things happen at Bodega.

Bodegas use computer vision systems and machine learning to recognize the items you take.

Blog

Introducing Bodega: Everyday Essentials, Instantly.